Izzy Chan a US-based film maker stressed the need to highlight the positive image of Pakistan through a showcase of its rich cultural heritage and beauty as she recently visited Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad to train youth in documentary making

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Izzy Chan a US-based film maker stressed the need to highlight the positive image of Pakistan through a showcase of its rich cultural heritage and beauty as she recently visited Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad to train youth in documentary making.

Izzy Chan is a storyteller and award-winning documentary maker who is deeply curious about cultural and social trends poised to change life. Her award-winning documentary feature on the rise of breadwinner moms and at-home dads, "The Big Flip Stories from the Modern Home Front" (2016), premiered at the Austin Film Festival and Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and was featured in the 2017-2019 American Film Showcase. As a film envoy, Izzy has traveled to Egypt, China, and Ukraine to conduct workshops on storytelling and strategy.

Talking to APP in an interview, she said that during her recent visit to GB, she trained over 50 young aspiring filmmakers through her methods of production, idea conception, and theme development.

"Pakistani youth has amazing talent and they can excel in the field of filmmaking if their ideas are explored and provided proper platforms. They can use the filmmaking field to bring positive change as well as project a soft image of the country through highlighting the positive aspects of their society which are not shown in international media," she maintained.

Praising the beauty of nature and vibrancy of the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, especially the North side, she said, "There is huge potential for tourism in Pakistan, and nature lovers and tourists from across the world must come to see these stunning glimpses of nature, local communities and hospitality of Pakistani people and show the world this true face of the country which is not shown unfortunately.

" "There is so much beauty and diversity in the GB region alongside women empowerment and a stable hospitality industry," she said.

"As a cultural Envoy of American Film Showcase, which is a cultural and art exchange program, I met with young and energetic Pakistani students, the purpose of this art exchange program is to share our knowledge and documentary film-making skills with students and in return, I learned from their inspiring stories," she added.

She said, "Local communities in Pakistan are very welcoming, hospitable, and open-minded to visitors of other communities which can bring more tourists from the world to this region to enjoy unique landscapes that are worth visiting to get a lifetime experience. These local communities are keeping alive their local art and crafts and working to make them more sustainable for coming generations." She also assured her full support to the young filmmakers and her students in Pakistan for making films on their creative ideas and highlighting the positive image of the country.

Izzy's creative process integrates her cross-cultural background, experience across diverse industries, and her passion for filmmaking and storytelling as tools for instigating understanding, action, and change.