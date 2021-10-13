US Believes Jury Imposed 'Sound Verdict' in Tsarnaev Case - Deputy Solicitor General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The US government believes that the jury imposed a "sound verdict" on the case of Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Deputy Solicitor General Eric Feigin said on Wednesday.

"The administration continues to believe the jury imposed a sound verdict and that the Court of Appeals was wrong to upset that verdict," Feigin said during a US Supreme Court session.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who carried out a bomb attack on participants and spectators of the 2013 Boston Marathon alongside his older brother Tamerlan, was sentenced to death by a jury in 2015. Last July, however, the Boston-based First US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the sentence, arguing that prospective jurors had not been questioned by the court about whether they had prior biases about the case before the trial began.

Feigin called on the US Supreme Court to uphold the jury's decision that Tsarnaev deserves capital punishment for his crime.

During the hearing, several Supreme Court justices pointed out that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, while undeniably involved in criminal activity, was under a serious influence of his brother Tamerlan.

The Boston Marathon bombing killed three people and injured hundreds of others. Tamerlan was killed by police while on the run on April 19, 2013, while Dzhokhar was arrested the following day and sentenced to death by lethal injection in May of 2015.