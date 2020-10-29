US Blocking Chinese Efforts to Repatriate Fugitives - Chinese Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States is deliberately blocking China's efforts to repatriate on-the-run fugitives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, following the US Department of Justice's decision to charge eight individuals who allegedly took part in a Chinese law enforcement operation in the United States.

"When conducting law enforcement cooperation with other countries, the Chinese law enforcement authorities strictly observe international law, fully respect foreign laws and judicial sovereignty, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of criminal suspects. Their operations are beyond reproach. Driven by ulterior motives, the United States turns a blind eye to basic facts and smears Chinese efforts to repatriate corrupt fugitives and recover illegal proceeds.

China firmly opposes this," Wang said at a press briefing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the fight against transnational crime is a just cause that has the support of the international community.

On Wednesday evening, US Assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters that five of the eight people charged have been arrested in the United States. The individuals stand accused of participating in a Chinese law enforcement operation known as Fox Hunt, Demers stated.

Beijing has described the operation as an international anti-corruption campaign that seeks to arrest legitimate fugitives.