UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blocking Chinese Efforts To Repatriate Fugitives - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

US Blocking Chinese Efforts to Repatriate Fugitives - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The United States is deliberately blocking China's efforts to repatriate on-the-run fugitives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, following the US Department of Justice's decision to charge eight individuals who allegedly took part in a Chinese law enforcement operation in the United States

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States is deliberately blocking China's efforts to repatriate on-the-run fugitives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday, following the US Department of Justice's decision to charge eight individuals who allegedly took part in a Chinese law enforcement operation in the United States.

"When conducting law enforcement cooperation with other countries, the Chinese law enforcement authorities strictly observe international law, fully respect foreign laws and judicial sovereignty, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of criminal suspects. Their operations are beyond reproach. Driven by ulterior motives, the United States turns a blind eye to basic facts and smears Chinese efforts to repatriate corrupt fugitives and recover illegal proceeds.

China firmly opposes this," Wang said at a press briefing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman added that the fight against transnational crime is a just cause that has the support of the international community.

On Wednesday evening, US Assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters that five of the eight people charged have been arrested in the United States. The individuals stand accused of participating in a Chinese law enforcement operation known as Fox Hunt, Demers stated.

Beijing has described the operation as an international anti-corruption campaign that seeks to arrest legitimate fugitives.

Related Topics

China United States Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

11 minutes ago

Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive ..

1 minute ago

China's GDP Expected to Exceed $14.9Mln in 2020 - ..

1 minute ago

Claims of Foreign Fighters Helping Baku in Karabak ..

1 minute ago

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

52 minutes ago

Israel, Lebanon Finish 2nd Round of Talks on Demar ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.