UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Brings Back 30,000 Citizens From Overseas During COVID-19 Pandemic - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Brings Back 30,000 Citizens From Overseas During COVID-19 Pandemic - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The US government has so far evacuated more than 30,000 Americans from overseas locations during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bureau of Consular Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ian Brownlee told a Department of State briefing.

"We have now repatriated over 30,000 US citizens from over 60 countries on more than," Brownlee said on Wednesday. "There are more than 80 flights scheduled or in the planning stages from various locations.

"

Coronavirus Global Response Coordination Unit (CGRCU) Special Coordinator Dr. Charles Rosenfarb told the briefing the evacuation program began in January and was initially to return US citizens from China.

"We are seeing the greatest demand for repatriation assistance from US citizens in South Asia and Central and South America," Brownlee said.

There is still demand to assist US citizens to return home from across the globe, Brownlee told the briefing.

Related Topics

China January From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospita ..

40 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

55 minutes ago

ADDED implements incentive measures to ensure busi ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

3 hours ago

UAE Government continues to assess preventive, pre ..

3 hours ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.