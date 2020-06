US Communications Agency Designates Huawei, ZTE as National Security Threats - Chairman

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has designated Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to the United States, commission chairman Ajit Pal said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has designated Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to the United States, commission chairman Ajit Pal said on Tuesday.

"The FCC has designated Huawei and ZTE as companies posing a national security threat to the United States," Pal announced in a Twitter message. "As a result, telecom companies cannot use money from our $8.3 billion Universal Service Fund on equipment or services produced or provided by these suppliers."