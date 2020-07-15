US Completes Round of Tests of 'Gray Wolf' Prototype Cruise Missile - Air Force

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The US military has completed a round of tests of a new prototype cruise missile that targets enemy integrated air defense systems, the Edwards Air Force Base said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The 416th Flight Test Squadron recently completed a round of tests of the Air Force Research Laboratory's 'Gray Wolf' prototype cruise missile at Edwards Air Force Base, California," the release said.

The low-cost cruise missile program is designed to launch in a swarm to target integrated air defense system threats, the release said.

The release said that earlier this year the Gray Wolf's TDI-J85 engine completed successful flight tests, including operation at high altitude.

A live release test at the Naval Air Station Point Mugu Sea Test Range is scheduled for later this summer, the release said.