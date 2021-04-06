US Concerned by Reports of Saudi Arabia Sentencing Aid Worker - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The United States is concerned over reports that Saudi Arabia has sentenced a local Red Crescent aid worker to a 20-year prison term and is closely monitoring the case, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout on Tuesday.

"We are concerned by reports that a Saudi counterterrorism court sentenced Saudi aid worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban," Price said. "We will continue to monitor this case closely throughout any appeals process.

"

Price noted that the US has conveyed to Saudi officials at all levels that freedom of expression should never be a punishable offense.

"We will continue to elevate the role of human rights in our relationship with Saudi Arabia and encourage legal reforms that respect the human rights of all individuals," Price said.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Abdulrahman may have been arrested in connection with an anonymous Twitter account he used to highlight human rights and social justice issues.