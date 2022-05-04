US Condemns DPRK Missile Launch, Consulting With Regional Allies - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The United States denounces North Korea's recent missile launch and is maintaining close contact with Japan and South Korea, the Indo-Pacific Command said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the DPRK's ballistic missile launch today and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners. The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing acts," the statement said.

The US remains committed to the defense of South Korea and Japan, the military said.

"While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.

S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," it concluded.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile - likely an intercontinental ballistic missile - toward the Sea of Japan at about 3:10 GMT. The Japanese Defense Ministry estimated its maximum altitude at 800 kilometers (497 miles) and range at 500 kilometers, noting that it fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

It was the 14th missile launch conducted by North Korea in 2022. Tokyo has lodged a protest with Pyongyang via diplomatic channels in Beijing.