US Congressmen Urge Blinken to Ensure IAEA Access to Iran Nuclear Sites

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken needs to ensure that inspectors from the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regain access to Iran's nuclear sites when Tehran's three-month withdrawal of access expires later this month, Congressmen Michael McCaul and Joe Wilson said in a letter to the top US diplomat.

"As you know, in February, Iran withdrew from the Additional Protocol, limiting IAEA inspectors' access to Iran's nuclear sites," the letter said. "At the time, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced a 'temporary bilateral technical understanding' that would enable the IAEA to verify Iran's nuclear activity for three months.

"

With that understanding due to expire in May, the lawmakers said they fear the IAEA will lose whatever visibility the agency retains to monitor Iran's nuclear activities.

The United States and other nations that negotiated the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran - Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - are attempting to negotiate a new deal to block Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The United States withdrew from the original agreement during the Trump administration.