US Court To Move Sentencing For Russian National Levashov - Lawyer

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US court will delay the sentencing for Russian national Peter Levashov, who pleaded guilty to charges of malicious cyber activities, his lawyer Vadim Glozman told Sputnik.

"It is gonna be moved a little bit. It is not going to be on the 5th [of December]," Glozman said.

The lawyer explained that all parties have to solve some details before sentencing.

Levashov pleaded guilty in September.

Initially, his sentencing was scheduled for September 6, 2019, but then delayed until December 5.

Levashov was detained by Spanish police in the city of Barcelona in April 2017 at the request of the United States on suspicion of hacking.

On October 3, 2017 a Spanish court agreed to extradite Levashov to the United States. The verdict was appealed by Levashov's lawyers but the court's decision was confirmed.

In early February, Spain extradited Levashov to the United States where he pleaded not guilty to cybercrime charges at the first hearing in a Bridgeport court in the US state of Connecticut.

