OpenAI Apologizes To Actress Johansson Over AI Voice Similarity
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) OpenAI chief Sam Altman publicly apologized Tuesday to Scarlett Johansson after the movie star said she was "shocked" by a new synthetic voice released by the ChatGPT-maker that sounds "eerily similar" to her.
At issue is "Sky," one of several voices OpenAI unveiled last week with the release of its higher-performing and even more humanlike GPT-4o artificial intelligence technology.
In a demo, Sky was at times flirtatious and funny, capable of seamlessly jumping from one topic to the next, unlike most existing chatbots.
The technology -- and sound of the voice -- quickly drew similarities to the Johansson-voiced AI character in the 2013 film "Her."
Altman has previously pointed to the Spike Jonze-directed movie -- a cautionary tale about the future in which a man falls in love with an AI chatbot -- as inspiration for where he would like AI interactions to go.
