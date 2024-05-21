FCCI Offers Condolences On Iranian President's Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 06:22 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq has expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Reasi along with other dignitaries in a tragic incident of helicopter crash.
He offered condolences to the Iranian people and prayed for peace to the departed souls.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani flag flew at half mast in the FCCI complex to mourn the shocking incident.
