US Defense Bill Amended to Allow Probe of 1945 UFO Case Predating Roswell Crash - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by Congress earlier this month was amended to allow for a review of unidentified flying object (UFO) reports dating back to 1945, allowing a probe into a UFO case in the US state of New Mexico that predates the famous Roswell incident.

The NDAA, signed by President Joe Biden last week, initially required the Defense Department's UFO office to review and report on government UFO probes going back to 1947 - the year of the alleged Roswell crash.

However, lawmakers pushed the date back to 1945, allowing a review of an alleged 1945 incident near San Antonio, New Mexico, known as the "Trinity" crash, UFO researcher Jaques Vallee said.

"I was not involved in the drafting of the legislation, but several of my (Washington) D.C. friends were, and they got the date of the investigation pushed back to 1945," Vallee, who co-authored a book on the Trinity crash, said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Several lawmakers involved with the NDAA have copies of Vallee's book about the Trinity crash site, the researcher also said in the interview, released Thursday.

Vallee and co-author Paola Harris, an Italian journalist, based their book on interviews with people who allegedly witnessed the crash site of a large, egg-shaped object within the boundaries of the White Sands Missile Range, which was established one month prior to the incident.

The witnesses purported to have seen strange, non-human creatures inside the crashed object. However, a 2015 analysis performed by Vallee on a piece of the alleged UFO wreckage pointed towards a man-made origin of the material.

Vallee, who worked as a contractor for a previous iteration of the government's UFO office, reportedly said that he is hopeful a review of the Trinity incident will turn up further evidence.

The Defense Department's probe of UFO incidents, also called unidentified aerial phenomena, coincides with a separate study by NASA. So far, the United States has not found any evidence of alien visits to Earth, US Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie said earlier this month.