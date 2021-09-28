UrduPoint.com

US Deputy Envoy For Climate Visits Africa To Discuss Glazgow Conference - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) US Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Johnathan Pershing is visiting African countries to discuss the upcoming climate conference in Glasgow, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

"Pershing will meet with national and African Union counterparts, civil society, private sector, and other representatives of donor countries and financial institutions on efforts to address the climate crisis and raise global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom," the statement read.

From September 27 to October 8, Pershing will be visiting South Africa, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, and Senegal, it added. He also will hold virtual meetings with senior Kenyan and African Union officials on Friday.

The Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the COP26 summit from October 31 to November 12, gathering representatives from some 200 countries. The UN climate conference, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will seek to speed up the implementation of the groundbreaking Paris Agreement that aims to bring annual global temperature increase to under 1.5 degrees Celsius.

