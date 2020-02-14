UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Does Not Seek Arms Race With Russia, China - STRATCOM Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:11 AM

US Does Not Seek Arms Race With Russia, China - STRATCOM Commander

The United States is not expanding its nuclear arsenal or seeking an arms race with Russia and China, US Strategic Command head Adm. Charles Richard said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The United States is not expanding its nuclear arsenal or seeking an arms race with Russia and China, US Strategic Command head Adm. Charles Richard said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"We do not seek parity... the recapitalization that we're asking for is, for one, we don't seek war, we don't seek greater number, we simply seek a sufficient number of capabilities to enable us to achieve national objectives," Richard said when asked by Senator Deb Fischer if the United States is looking to expand its nuclear forces.

Richard also said the claim that the United States is trying to start an arms race is baffling.

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russia after the Trump administration terminated the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty on August 2.

The New START is set to expire in February 2021 but it can be extended for another five years.

The New START stipulates that the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 and strategic bombers to 700.

Renewing the New START is a step officials in Russia have repeatedly said they were ready to take, but the US administration has said it would prefer concluding a new treaty that would include both Russia and China.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Trump United States February August Agreement Race Arsenal

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

57 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

Prince, Princess call on Speaker SA Agha Siraj Dur ..

27 seconds ago

Early Research Suggests Coronavirus Not Transmitte ..

29 seconds ago

3-day Urs of Shah Yaqeeq, Tillan Shah to begin on ..

30 seconds ago

Passengers of MS Westerdam Cruise Ship Tested Nega ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.