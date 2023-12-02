Open Menu

U.S. Dollar Softens After Powell's Remarks, Weak U.S. Manufacturing PMI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

U.S. dollar softens after Powell's remarks, weak U.S. manufacturing PMI

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The U.S. Dollar lost in late trading on Friday, on dovish comments from Fed officials and lower-than-expected manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.22 percent at 103.2734 in late trading.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported Friday that the manufacturing PMI remained steady at 46.7 in the previous month, which fell below forecast consensus of 47.5 and marked the 13th consecutive month where the PMI remained under 50, indicating a contraction in manufacturing.

This duration of consecutive months below 50 represented the lengthiest stretch since the period spanning from August 2000 to January 2002.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday pushed back on market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts ahead, calling it too early to declare victory over inflation. "It would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to speculate on when policy might ease. We are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so."

However, markets moved higher following Powell's remarks, wit

Related Topics

Dollar Powell January August November Market From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

1 minute ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

1 hour ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

1 hour ago
 Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

16 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

16 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

16 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World