US Embassy In Kiev Receives, Investigates Bomb Threat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:13 PM

US Embassy in Kiev Receives, Investigates Bomb Threat

The US Embassy in Kiev said on Tuesday that it had received a bomb threat and after investigation found that it was a false alert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The US Embassy in Kiev said on Tuesday that it had received a bomb threat and after investigation found that it was a false alert.

"U.S. Embassy Kyiv has received a bomb threat and is investigating. Please do not come to the Embassy until further notice," the embassy tweeted.

About an hour later, the embassy said that it had completed the investigation and that the mission had resumed its operations.

"The Embassy security team has completed its investigation into a reported bomb threat. At this time, the Embassy has resumed normal operations," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine strengthened punitive measures against fake bomb threats in 2012, increasing the maximal punishment to five years in prison if an individual is guilty of the crime.

