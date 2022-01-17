UrduPoint.com

US Envoy For North Korea Concerned About New Missile Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:05 PM

The US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, called his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Monday to share concern over the reclusive Asian nation's recent ballistic missile tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The US special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, called his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Monday to share concern over the reclusive Asian nation's recent ballistic missile tests.

North Korea reportedly fired two short-range missiles from the vicinity of an airport near the capital Pyongyang into the waters off its eastern coast on Monday, the fourth such test this month.

"Special Representative Kim expressed concern about the DPRK's missile launches .

.. He called on the DPRK to cease its unlawful and destabilizing activities and instead engage in dialogue, underscoring the United States' continued openness to meeting the DPRK without preconditions," a Department of State spokesperson said, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Special Representative Kim, Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian director Funakoshi Takehiro and South Korea's special envoy for Korean Peninsula peace Noh Kyu-duk committed to continue their close coordination, the Department said.

