UrduPoint.com

US, European Partners Working On Concerns Over Impact Of Possible Russia Sanctions- Yellen

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 05:30 AM

US, European Partners Working on Concerns Over Impact of Possible Russia Sanctions- Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United States and its European partners are working closely to design an anti-Russia sanctions package that will address concerns over the impact the measures may have on their economies, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"(W)e want to stay united with our allies and the economic ties, of course between Russia and Europe are stronger than they are between Russia and the United States," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "So, we're working very closely with them to understand their concerns and make sure that we take them into account in designing, in designing our responses."

Despite her statement that the United States and its European allies are still working to address concerns on the impact of anti-Russia sanctions, Yellen said they are prepared to impose severe consequences should the situation with Ukraine escalate.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Geneva on Friday to continue security talks about Ukraine and NATO's eastward expansion near Russia's borders.

Western nations and Kiev have recently expressed concerns about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia near the border with Ukraine. Kiev accuses Moscow of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of the neighboring country. However, Russia denies the allegations and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russia's borders.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Geneva Kiev United States May Border

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

5 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

5 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

5 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

5 hours ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

5 hours ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.