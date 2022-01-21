US, European Partners Working on Concerns Over Impact of Possible Russia Sanctions- Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United States and its European partners are working closely to design an anti-Russia sanctions package that will address concerns over the impact the measures may have on their economies, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"(W)e want to stay united with our allies and the economic ties, of course between Russia and Europe are stronger than they are between Russia and the United States," Yellen said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. "So, we're working very closely with them to understand their concerns and make sure that we take them into account in designing, in designing our responses."

Despite her statement that the United States and its European allies are still working to address concerns on the impact of anti-Russia sanctions, Yellen said they are prepared to impose severe consequences should the situation with Ukraine escalate.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Geneva on Friday to continue security talks about Ukraine and NATO's eastward expansion near Russia's borders.

Western nations and Kiev have recently expressed concerns about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia near the border with Ukraine. Kiev accuses Moscow of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of the neighboring country. However, Russia denies the allegations and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russia's borders.