US Extends Temporary Protected Status For Myanmar Immigrants - DHS

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 07:41 PM

The Biden administration is extending by a year and a half the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Myanmar, which allows eligible citizens from the country to stay in the United States due to the "unsafe" situation at home, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday

"DHS today announced an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Burma (Myanmar) for an additional 18 months, from Nov. 26, 2022, through May 25, 2024, due to extraordinary and temporary conditions in Burma that prevent individuals from safely returning. In addition, DHS announced a redesignation of Burma for TPS for the same reason, allowing Burmese nationals (and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Burma) residing in the United States as of September 25, 2022, to be eligible for TPS," the statement read.

The military coup, which occurred in Myanmar in February 2021, led to violence and large human rights abuses, so these conditions prevent Myanmar nationals from safely returning to the country, it added.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stressed that the people of Myanmar are suffering a humanitarian crisis. "Under this extension and redesignation, Burmese nationals and habitual residents will be eligible to temporarily stay in the United States until conditions in the country improve and individuals can safely return," he said.

The extension of TPS for Myanmar allows approximately 970 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through May 25, 2024, so long as they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements the DHS said. The US estimated that approximately 2,290 additional individuals may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Myanmar. "This population includes nationals of Burma (and individuals without nationality who last resided in Burma) in the United States in nonimmigrant status or without lawful immigration status," according to the statement.

