US Global COVID-19 Summit Raises Over $3Bln in New Commitments - NSC Health Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The United States raised more than $3 billion in new funding commitments during its 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit, National Security Council (NSC) Health Security Director Raj Panjabi said during a press briefing.

"We also heard commitments in this regard. Overall, the summit raised over $3 billion, $3.

2 billion precisely, in new commitments - these have not previously been announced - towards the global fight against COVID-19," Panjabi said on Thursday.

The funding will be put toward efforts to ensure vaccination campaigns, treatment access, pandemic preparedness and global health security, Panjabi added.

The summit was convened by the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal to bring together world leaders and international organizations to address global COVID-19-related issues.