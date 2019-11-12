The United States is monitoring the successor of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and knows his whereabouts, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The United States is monitoring the successor of the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group slain leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and knows his whereabouts, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"We also got his [Baghdadi's] second, they've just taken a man," Trump said. "We have our eye on his third. His third has got a lot of problems because we know where he is too. So, we have to keep it that way."