US Hopes For De-Escalation With Russia, Stable, Predictable Way Forward - Admin Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States hopes for de-escalation with Russia and is seeking a stable and predictable way forward, Senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"We have indicated that we seek a stable and predictable relationship going forward," the official said during a press briefing via telephone.

US President Joe Biden in his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week and conveyed that message directly, he added.