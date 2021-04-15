US Hopes For De-Escalation With Russia, Stable, Predictable Way Forward - Admin Official

- Home
Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:51 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States hopes for de-escalation with Russia and is seeking a stable and predictable way forward, Senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.
"We have indicated that we seek a stable and predictable relationship going forward," the official said during a press briefing via telephone.
US President Joe Biden in his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week and conveyed that message directly, he added.