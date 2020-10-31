UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Hostage Freed In Niger: Defence Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:26 PM

US hostage freed in Niger: defence minister

An American citizen kidnapped by gunmen in Niger earlier this week has been freed, the country's defence minister told AFP on Saturday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :An American citizen kidnapped by gunmen in Niger earlier this week has been freed, the country's defence minister told AFP on Saturday.

"I confirm the American hostage was released last night," minister Issoufou Katambe said, without giving details of the circumstances of the release or the hostage's whereabouts.

The hostage, Philip Walton, described as the son of a missionary living in Niger, was abducted Monday night on the outskirts of Massalata, a village about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border with Nigeria.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Niger Nigeria Border From

Recent Stories

Three thieves arrested in Lahore

4 minutes ago

IEP holds condole reference for Former Vice Chair ..

4 minutes ago

Training workshop on ADB Management Information Sy ..

4 minutes ago

Greek, Turkish Peoples' Unity of Utmost Importance ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N MPA condemns Ayaz Sadiq anti-state remarks i ..

11 minutes ago

Three-point agenda adopted for universities: gover ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.