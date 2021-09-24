US House Adds Amendment to NDAA Ending Support to Saudi in Yemen Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday adopted a set of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would terminate US military support to Saudi Arabia as it relates to the war in Yemen.

The first amendment, backed by Representative Ro Khanna, passed the House with a vote tally of 219 to 207. The second, backed by Representative Gregory Meeks, passed with a vote tally of 223 to 204. The full NDAA has yet to be voted on by the House or Senate, although a vote is expected in the House later on Thursday.

Khanna's amendment would terminate US military logistical support and transfer of spare parts to Saudi warplanes that conduct airstrikes in Yemen. It would also permanently end intel sharing as it relates to the conflict in Yemen.

Meeks' amendment would similarly suspend US sustainment and maintenance support to the Saudi air force units responsible for airstrikes in Yemen that result in civilian casualties.