UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Lawmakers Move To Expand Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:52 AM

US House Lawmakers Move to Expand Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Four US House lawmakers introduced legislation to expand sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Four US House lawmakers introduced legislation to expand sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev told Sputnik that German authorities and businesses are rejecting the US effort to disrupt the project through blackmail and threats.

"[US] Congressmen Adam Kinzinger, Denny Heck, Mike Turner, and Ruben Gallego introduced legislation that would clarify and expand sanctions on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," Kinzinger's office said in a statement after the bill was introduced yesterday.

The new US House measure looks to expand the definition of "pipe-laying" to include activities such as site preparation, trenching, surveying, welding, coating, and backfilling, among others.

Earlier this month, Senators Ted Cruz and Jeanne Shaheen introduced companion legislation that, if passed, will expand restrictions to include all companies providing insurance, port and licensing services.

Nord Stream 2 is projected to be a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline carrying Russian gas directly to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to target any vessel involved in pipeline laying activities, which caused the Swiss company Allseas to almost immediately abandon the project.

Related Topics

Russia German Company Germany Berlin Nord United States Sweden Finland Denmark SITE December Gas All

Recent Stories

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

4 hours ago

Cycling world championships confirmed for Switzerl ..

2 minutes ago

UN Experts Urge Human Rights Council to Set Up Mon ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Investigators to Participate in Downed Ukra ..

2 minutes ago

Brussels probes German regulator over Wirecard sca ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.