US House Oversight Leaders Will View Additional Biden Bribery Allegation Docs - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin will view two additional FBI documents related to allegations of bribery against US President Joe Biden and his family, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a probe into allegations of corruption and influence peddling by the Biden family, including claims by an FBI informant that then-Vice President Biden and his son Hunter Biden received millions of Dollars from a Ukrainian businessman to help end a probe into his energy company.

The allegations stem from a FBI FD-1023 form, which details the confidential informant's claims about the Biden family's corruption.

Lawmakers on the panel have previously been granted access to information from the FD-1023 form.

The two new documents the panel heads will view were referenced in footnotes of the FD-1023, the report said, adding that there is no additional information on what they may contain.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Justice Department said its own probe into Hunter Biden continues despite a tentative deal to avoid prison time in exchange for pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses, as well as entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on a felony firearm offense.

The plea deal will not impact the House Oversight Committee's probe into the Biden family's alleged criminal activity, Comer said in a statement.

