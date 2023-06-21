US House Panel Chair Says Durham Probe Revealed Need for Reforms, Misconduct by FBI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) An investigation conducted by special counsel John Durham on the FBI's probe into allegations of collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia revealed misconduct at the agency and the need for reforms, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said after a hearing with Durham.

"Our committee today received testimony from John Durham concerning his report on misconduct at the FBI and the Crossfire Hurricane investigation," Turner said during a press conference on Tuesday. "It was interesting to hear from Mr. Durham that he has concerns that there are reforms that need to go into place and that there are still issues that need to be addressed."

Durham opted not to provide recommendations as part of his final report, but agreed to discuss issues and take questions on the matter from lawmakers, Turner said.

The panel's discussion with Durham on Tuesday was held in a closed session, although he will appear for a public hearing on Wednesday.

Durham's investigation found that the FBI never should have launched its Trump-Russia probe, which it based on "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated" intelligence.

The report also found that the FBI handled the matter differently than it did allegations involving a possible plan by the campaign of Hillary Clinton to vilify Trump by tying him to Russia.

Following the public release of Durham's report, the FBI said that missteps identified by the special counsel could have been prevented with reforms since implemented.

Durham concluded that some of the FBI misconduct occurred at an individualized level, while others were systemic issues, Turner said.

The hearings with Durham come alongside a separate probe by the House Oversight Committee into the alleged weaponization of the Federal government, including law enforcement, for political purposes.