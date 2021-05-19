US House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Bolster State Department Workforce, Embassy Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed legislation to recruit a diverse workforce at the State Department, strengthen security at embassies around the world and enhance ant-corruption activities within the agency.

The House on Tuesday passed the Department of State Authorization Act of 2021 in bloc with 20 other bills in a 350-75 vote.

The measure will now head to the US Senate for consideration.

The legislation seeks to enhance the State Department's operations by recruiting and retaining a more diverse workforce; bolstering embassy and information security; improving flexibility and training policies for employees; and enhancing the agency's anti-corruption activities.