UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Passes Bipartisan Bill To Bolster State Department Workforce, Embassy Security

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:50 AM

US House Passes Bipartisan Bill to Bolster State Department Workforce, Embassy Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed legislation to recruit a diverse workforce at the State Department, strengthen security at embassies around the world and enhance ant-corruption activities within the agency.

The House on Tuesday passed the Department of State Authorization Act of 2021 in bloc with 20 other bills in a 350-75 vote.

The measure will now head to the US Senate for consideration.

The legislation seeks to enhance the State Department's operations by recruiting and retaining a more diverse workforce; bolstering embassy and information security; improving flexibility and training policies for employees; and enhancing the agency's anti-corruption activities.

Related Topics

Senate World Vote

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

3 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

4 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

4 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

2 hours ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

2 hours ago

No New Oil, Gas Fields Required in IAE's Roadmap f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.