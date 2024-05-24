US Imposes Visa Restrictions, Reviewing Cooperation With Georgia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The United States was imposing new visa restrictions and reviewing relations with Georgia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, after it pushed forward a Russian-style "foreign influence" law that triggered mass protests.
The new visa policy "will apply to individuals who are responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, as well as their family members," Blinken said in a statement.
He added that Washington was also launching "a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia."
The Georgian bill requires NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as bodies "pursuing the interests of a foreign power."
Georgian lawmakers passed the law last week despite major protests, with critics saying the move would silence opposition groups and shift the former Soviet republic away from a pro-Western course back toward Russia.
The ruling Georgian Dream party insists it is committed to joining the EU and was acting to increase transparency on NGO funding.
President Salome Zurabishvili on Saturday vetoed the law but lawmakers have the votes to override her.
Blinken specified that "anyone who undermines democratic processes or institutions in Georgia -- including in the lead-up to, during, and following Georgia's October 2024 elections -- may be found ineligible for US visas" and precluded from US travel, including their immediate family members.
Critics say the Georgia measure mirrors Russian legislation used to stifle dissent, while Brussels warns it is "incompatible" with Tbilisi's long-standing bid for European Union membership.
Blinken said it remained the US hope "that Georgia's leaders will reconsider the draft law and take steps to move forward with their nation's democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations."
"As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will take into account Georgia's actions in deciding our own."
Georgia's ruling party has faced widespread accusations of derailing the country from its EU membership path and leading it back towards the Russian orbit.
But the party insists it is committed to EU and NATO membership -- which are enshrined in the country's constitution and supported by more than 80 percent of the population.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti
UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts
SSGCL to suspend gas supply in Balochistan for repairing work on May 25
UAF inks LoI with NEFU to collaborate in teaching, training, research
Trump in New York to court Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition
Uncertainty clouds UN talks on biopiracy treaty
More Stories From World
-
26th Hortiflorexpo China opens in Beijing3 minutes ago
-
CAF Champions League final: Five Ahly v Esperance facts4 minutes ago
-
Trump courts Biden's Black, Hispanic coalition in NY13 minutes ago
-
Don't expect UN peacekeepers to stop wars, chief tells AFP13 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 21 injured in Spain restaurant roof collapse13 minutes ago
-
S. African vote rivals stage last rallies with ANC majority in balance13 minutes ago
-
Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with major ally status on state visit13 minutes ago
-
Italian activist on trial in Hungary assualt case13 minutes ago
-
Agreement reached at UN on biopiracy treaty14 minutes ago
-
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead14 minutes ago
-
Trump says he will quickly free US journalist but Russia denies contacts10 hours ago
-
Two dead, 12 injured after building collapses in Spain's Mallorca: rescuers10 hours ago