US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran FM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The US is "in denial" over attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia Iran 's top diplomat said Tuesday, after Washington blamed Saturday's strikes on Tehran despite Yemeni rebels claiming responsibility.

"US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that has been battling the Huthis since 2015.