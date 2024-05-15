US Informs Congress Of $1 Bn In New Arms To Israel: Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) US President Joe Biden's administration informed Congress on Tuesday of a $1 billion weapons package for Israel, official sources told AFP, a week after threatening to withhold some arms over concerns of a Rafah assault.
The administration informally notified the weapons package to Congress, which will need to approve it, a US official said, while a congressional aide who also requested anonymity said the weapons bought from US weapons makers amounted to around $1 billion.
The weapons would come out of a major $95 billion package recently approved by Congress in defense support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and the Biden administration has repeatedly said it planned to go ahead and appropriate the funds through purchases from US manufacturers.
But the deal comes a week after Biden warned that he could withhold bombs and artillery shells to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went ahead in defiance of US warnings with an assault on Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than one million Palestinians have taken shelter after half a year of war.
The Biden administration also confirmed last week that for the first time it had halted a shipment that includes 2,000-pound bombs, fearing they would be used with devastating risks for civilians in Rafah.
Congress could still block the weapons sale to Israel, with left-leaning members of Biden's Democratic Party outraged by the toll on civilians in the Gaza war.
But the overall package passed despite opposition from the left, with the rival Republican Party almost unanimously in support of arms for Israel.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the new arms package. It said it could potentially include $700 million in tank ammunition and $500 million in tactical vehicles.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference
More Stories From World
-
New dad Scheffler, divorcing McIlroy add emotion to PGA drama2 minutes ago
-
Alice Munro, Nobel-winning Canadian author, dead at 9221 minutes ago
-
New dad Scheffler, divorcing McIlroy add emotion to PGA drama22 minutes ago
-
US says Boeing can be prosecuted for 737 MAX crashes2 hours ago
-
Canadian oil sands city evacuated as wildfire draws near2 hours ago
-
Chief of state oil company dismissed in Brazil2 hours ago
-
Bus accident in Peru leaves at least 16 dead2 hours ago
-
Riots rock France's New Caledonia over voting reform8 hours ago
-
Floods unite Brazilians in solidarity despite political rift9 hours ago
-
Paris Holocaust memorial hit with red hand graffiti9 hours ago
-
Quarter of Gazans displaced again as fighting rages north to south9 hours ago
-
Biden sharply hikes US tariffs on Chinese EVs and chips9 hours ago