US Invests $300Mln To Protect Native Americans, Alaskans From Crime - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US government has approved almost $300 million in grants to more effectively fight crime and aid its victims in American Indian and Alaskan native communities, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The Department of Justice today announced it has awarded more than $295.8 million to improve public safety, serve victims of crime and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities," the release said.

More than $103 million was awarded under the Justice Department's Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS) to enhance law enforcement and tribal justice practices, expand victim services and sustain crime prevention and intervention efforts, the release noted.

"American Indian and Alaska Native communities experience rates of violent crime and domestic abuse that are among the highest in the nation. The awards announced today underscore the Department of Justice's deep commitment to improving public safety in tribal communities throughout the United States," Attorney General Wiilliam Barr said.

The new funding would provide a critical component to the overall public safety strategy for tribal law enforcement ensuring that US tribal communities had the resources they needed, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Director Phil Keith said in the release.

