WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A US Federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden's directive to temporarily pause all deportations, a court document revealed on Tuesday.

"The Court finds that Texas has satisfied the requirements for a TRO [Temporary Restraining Order].

Accordingly, Texas's Emergency Application for a TRO is GRANTED," Judge Drew Tipton said in the order.

Biden signed an executive order hours after his inauguration to temporarily pause deportations of illegal immigrants that were already subject to being removed.

The state of Texas had filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to block the administration's 100-day pause of deportations of illegal immigrants, arguing that it violates the law.