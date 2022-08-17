UrduPoint.com

US Judge Denies Plea Deals For Duo Charged With Trying To Sell Submarine Secrets - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Judge Denies Plea Deals for Duo Charged With Trying to Sell Submarine Secrets - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) A US Federal judge for the Northern District of West Virginia denied the plea deals of a couple who in February pleaded guilty to trying to sell secret information about US submarines to a foreign government, the New York Times reported.

Judge Gina Groh on Tuesday rejected the plea agreements of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, who were charged with espionage for allegedly attempting to sell military submarine secrets obtained through Jonathan's job as a US Navy nuclear engineer to what the couple believed was a foreign government, the report said on Tuesday.

The FBI arrested and charged the couple in last October as part of a sting operation.

Jonathan Toebbe's agreement stipulated a 12-year prison sentence, while Diana's agreement included a three-year sentence that could have seen her freed after just two years served, the report said.

Groh said she would consider a deal within the standard sentencing guidelines that would see the couple face more than 15 years in prison, the report said.

Such a long sentence could lead Dianna to seek acquittal by a jury at trial, the report said.

Groh noted that low-level drug dealers go to prison for longer than the three years stipulated in Dianna's plea agreement, the report said.

The couple's pleas were withdrawn as a result of the court's rejection of the agreements, prompting Groh to schedule a trial date for January 2023. Lawyers have until then to reach new plea deals acceptable to Groh, the report added.

The couple's actions have compromised the integrity of sensitive information and undercut the military advantage afforded by decades of research, Groh said during a statement on her decision.

Related Topics

Lawyers Nuclear Job Lead Virginia New York January February October FBI Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

2 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

2 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

2 hours ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

2 hours ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.