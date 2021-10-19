UrduPoint.com

US Justice Dept Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Abortion Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:02 AM

US Justice Dept asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The US Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a Texas law that bans most abortion in the state

The US Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a Texas law that bans most abortion in the state.

President Joe Biden's administration said the controversial Texas law violates the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined a woman's legal right to an abortion.

