US Justice Dept Asks Supreme Court To Block Texas Abortion Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:02 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The US Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a Texas law that bans most abortion in the state.
President Joe Biden's administration said the controversial Texas law violates the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which enshrined a woman's legal right to an abortion.