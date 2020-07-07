UrduPoint.com
US Killing Of Iran's Top General 'unlawful': UN Expert

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:11 PM

US killing of Iran's top general 'unlawful': UN expert

The US drone strike that killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani was "unlawful", the United Nations expert on extrajudicial killings concluded in a report released Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The US drone strike that killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani was "unlawful", the United Nations expert on extrajudicial killings concluded in a report released Tuesday.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, concluded it was an "arbitrary killing" that violated the UN charter.

