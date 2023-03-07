UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Urge Blinken To Allow More Aid Oversight Personnel In Ukraine - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Allow More Aid Oversight Personnel in Ukraine - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) US Congressmen Jason Crow and Michael Waltz sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the chief diplomat to allow more oversight personnel to work in Ukraine to ensure accountability of US assistance sent there.

"As members of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, we want to ensure... effective inspector general (IG) oversight of the nearly $100 billion-plus of congressionally approved military support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine." the letter said on Monday.

However, the lawmakers are concerned that the State Department's cap on US personnel in Ukraine is limiting inspector general staff from traveling to the country to conduct effective oversight, the letter said.

The inspector generals from the departments of State and Defense (DOS and DOD) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have expressed the challenges in conducting audits, inspections and investigations from outside Ukraine, the letter said.

"There is precedent for IG personnel to travel to war zones to conduct their critically important oversight role," the letter said. "Likewise, we urge you to consider opportunities to allow IG personnel from DOD, DOS, and USAID to travel to Ukraine for a limited duration to carry out their essential oversight functions."

The letter requests Blinken provide answers to whether he shares the departments' view on the challenge of conducting effective oversight from outside Ukraine and whether he will consider adjusting the US personnel cap for Ukraine to allow inspector general personnel to conduct oversight activities.

Related Topics

Ukraine From

Recent Stories

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling s ..

Egyptian archaeological mission uncovers smiling sphinx in Qena

18 minutes ago
 Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen f ..

Women still barred as Afghan universities reopen for men

3 hours ago
 Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Of ..

Bacteria Resistant to Commonly Used Antibiotics Often Found in Humans, Animals - ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsa ..

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escapi ..

3 hours ago
 Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Rad ..

Spain Asks US to Remove Soil Contaminated With Radiation After Accident in 1966 ..

3 hours ago
 Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single C ..

Kilicdaroglu Delared Turkish Opposition's Single Candidate in May 14 Presidentia ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.