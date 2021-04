US May Consider Expansion of Military Presense in Ukraine - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States may consider expansion of its military presence in Ukraine if need arises, US Chargé d'Affaires Kristina Kvien said on Friday.

Kvien said during a briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that 160 US servicemen are stationed in Ukraine on permanent basis and this number can be increased if needed.