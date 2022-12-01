US Mulls Expanding Training Of Up To 2,500 Ukraine Troops Per Month In Germany - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 03:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States is considering expanding its training of the Ukrainian military that may include up to 2,500 troops monthly at a US base in Germany, CNN reported citing US officials.
The report said on Wednesday that the United States under the proposed program would train much larger groups of Ukrainian troops in more sophisticated battlefield tactics.