US National Security Advisor Sullivan, Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Meet in Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud met in Washington to discuss bilateral cooperation and international issues, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today in Washington with Saudi Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. They underscored the longstanding partnership between our two nations, as exemplified by the U.

S.-Saudi Arabia Strategic Joint Planning Committee, which the Vice Minister is co-chairing this week at the Department of Defense," it said.

"Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden's commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen. They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience," according to the statement.