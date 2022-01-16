US, Not Russia, Toughest Country to Deal With, Trump Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump says the toughest country to deal with is not Russia or China, it is actually the United States.

"People ask me often ...what was the toughest country to deal with, was it Russia, sir, could it be China, or, perhaps, North Korea, was it Iran? I said no, the toughest country to deal with was the United States of America. We have some crazy people, where they create the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, and all created, all fabricated," Trump said on Saturday, at his first rally this year held in Florence, Arizona.

Trump lamented that the United States has lost its "greatness as a country" and claimed that the Democrats are being taken over by left-wing fascism.

"After four years of Russia, Russia, Russia; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, the impeachment hoax number one, the impeachment hoax number two, ...and the harassment of my family ... now the radical Democrats have yet another witch hunt no different than Russia, Russia, Russia: the Unselect Committee of political hacks (investigating the January 6 events)," Trump said.

He once again accused the Democrats of falsifying the 2020 presidential election results and promised to return to the White House in 2024.