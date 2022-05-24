UrduPoint.com

US Offered $10Mln For 'Evidence' Of Russian Intelligence Role In Hack Attacks - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:08 AM

The US government offered last month $10 million to persons who will provide "evidence" of Russian intelligence services' alleged involvement in cyber attacks against the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday

"In April, in Washington there was an announcement about $10 million to anybody who can justify the version of alleged Russian intelligence participation in cyber attacks against the United States.

Our repeated calls to address the issue through the relevant agencies were ignored," Nebezia said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Nebenzia pointed out it is US and other Western governments that are deliberately leveraging hacker networks in cyber attacks.

They even use ordinary people in this activity, the Russian ambassador said.

Recommendations on how to organize cyber attacks can be found in regular social networks without any problems, Nebenzia added.

