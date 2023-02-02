US Officially Opens Embassy in Solomon Islands in 'Renewal' of Relationship - Blinken

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The United States officially opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands in a move symbolizing the renewal of ties between Washington and Honiara, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today we are opening the US Embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands less than one year after we announced our intent to open it. Doing so symbolizes a renewal of our relationship and underlines the strength of our commitment to our bilateral relations, the people of Solomon Islands, and our partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region," Blinken said in a statement.

The US looks forward to continuing to strengthen its partnership with the Solomon Islands on issues including economic development, public health and climate change, the statement said.

The opening of the embassy builds on efforts to place more diplomatic personnel throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the statement added.

The State Department informed the government of the Solomon Islands that the embassy officially opened on January 27, the statement said. Diplomat Russell Comeau will continue to serve as US Charge d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Honiara, the statement said.

