US Officials To Visit Brazil Next Week To Meet With Current, Incoming Administration

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 04:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council (NSC) and the State Department will visit Brazil on Monday to meet with the country's current and incoming administrations, the NSC said.

"Jake Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council and State Department will travel to Brasilia, Brazil, to meet with representatives of the administration of President (Jair) Bolsonaro and members of the incoming administration of President-elect Lula da Silva," the NSC said in a press release on Friday.

Sullivan will meet with Lula as well as with Secretary for Strategic Affairs Adm. Flavio Rocha and Senator Jaques Wagner to discuss bilateral cooperation on pressing issues such as climate change, food security and regional migration.

US President Joe Biden spoke with da Silva in October when he committed to keeping open communication channels between the United States and Brazil during the power transition.

