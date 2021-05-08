US Paratroopers Make Large-Scale Drop in Estonia as Part of Joint Drills - Defense Forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Over 700 US paratroopers participated in a large-scale overnight jump over central Estonia as part of the joint Swift Response exercise, the Estonian Defense Forces announced on Saturday.

"More than 700 servicemen of the 82nd [US] Airborne Division have landed at the airfield in Nurmsi ... Military equipment was also dropped," the Estonian military said in a statement.

The drills kicked off earlier this week and will last until May 14. Some 2,500 military from Estonia, the US and the UK, as well as over 20 aircraft and 25 helicopters, are engaged in Swift Response, which is a part of NATO's Defender Europe annual military exercise.

The Defender Europe 2021 drills began in March across Europe and are set to involve some 28,000 servicemen from 26 countries. They will last through June.