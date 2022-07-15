UrduPoint.com

US, Partners Making Efforts To End Europe's Dependence On Russian Energy - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 08:15 PM

US, Partners Making Efforts to End Europe's Dependence on Russian Energy - White House

The United States is making efforts along with its partners in Asia and the Middle East to end dependence on Russian energy by increasing supply to Europe, but such a development will not happen overnight, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday

"(T)hat doesn't happen overnight, but it does require the concerted common effort of the United States and many other countries working to help increase supply to Europe," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "We're doing that and, frankly, we're doing that along with partners in Asia and partners in the Middle East."

