US Pledges $80Mln For Food Security In Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Sahel

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

The United States will provide $80 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to strengthen food security in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso and the Sahel region, US Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome Cindy McCain said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The United States will provide $80 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to strengthen food security in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso and the Sahel region, US Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome Cindy McCain said on Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce $80 million in additional funding to FAO to bolster emergency & resilience programs in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso and the Sahel," McCain wrote on social media.

Through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US will improve availability and access to food by supplying aid and technical assistance to small-holder farmers and livestock dependent communities, she added.

"These funds will be used to help the most vulnerable people displaced by ongoing conflicts and climate disasters," McCain noted.

She also reiterated US commitment to partnership with FAO and to addressing the food crisis worldwide.

