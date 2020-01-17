US Pledges 'Every Bit' of Assistance to Ukraine After Plane Crash in Iran - Pompeo

The United States has vowed to provide any and all aid to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested assistance following the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash near Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

"I've spoken to President Zelenskyy in the last couple of weeks. We had a great conversation," Pompeo said. "This was in the immediate aftermath of the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines flight. President Zelenskyy turned to us for a handful of different types of assistance. We immediately agreed that we would provide him with every bit of that, to the extent that we could possibly do.

"

Pompeo characterized the conversation with Zelenskyy as "great" and said they also talked about the strategic importance of the relationship between the United States and Ukraine.

On January 8, a UIA Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran killing all 176 passengers and crew. Iran admitted it unintentionally downed the aircraft having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid tensions and possible war with the United States.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine expects Iran to take full responsibility for the air accident and all related consequences, including prosecuting those responsible for downing the airplane.