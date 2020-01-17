UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pledges 'Every Bit' Of Assistance To Ukraine After Plane Crash In Iran - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

US Pledges 'Every Bit' of Assistance to Ukraine After Plane Crash in Iran - Pompeo

The United States has vowed to provide any and all aid to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested assistance following the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash near Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The United States has vowed to provide any and all aid to Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested assistance following the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) crash near Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"I've spoken to President Zelenskyy in the last couple of weeks. We had a great conversation," Pompeo said. "This was in the immediate aftermath of the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines flight. President Zelenskyy turned to us for a handful of different types of assistance. We immediately agreed that we would provide him with every bit of that, to the extent that we could possibly do.

"

Pompeo characterized the conversation with Zelenskyy as "great" and said they also talked about the strategic importance of the relationship between the United States and Ukraine.

On January 8, a UIA Boeing 737 crashed near Tehran killing all 176 passengers and crew. Iran admitted it unintentionally downed the aircraft having confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid tensions and possible war with the United States.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine expects Iran to take full responsibility for the air accident and all related consequences, including prosecuting those responsible for downing the airplane.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Iran Tehran United States January All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

DHS Chief Vows US Will Deter New Caravan of Migran ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Says OSCE Chief to Begin 3-Day Working Visit ..

2 minutes ago

P&SHD stops salaries of 1525 ghost employees

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Airline Says Bodies of Iran Plane Crash ..

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu 'More Optimistic' About Resolving Issach ..

7 minutes ago

Widows of police officials issued aid

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.