US Police Arrest Teenager for Making School Shooting Threat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Police in the US state of Oklahoma have arrested a teenage girl, who threatened to carry out a shooting attack at the high school she dropped out in the ninth grade, media reported.

According to Fox news, 18-year-old Alexis Wilson told her colleagues at the pizza restaurant where she worked that she was "going to shoot 400 people for fun" at McAlester High School and showed a video of how she shot with a newly acquired weapon.

Police officers later found an AK-47 rifle and six magazines in her house.

The teenager is said to be expelled from school for incidents of violence.